Dibba scores 19 in Southern Illinois’ 73-70 win against Southern Indiana

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Ali Abdou Dibba had 19 points in Southern Illinois’ 73-70 win over Southern Indiana on Saturday.

Dibba added three steals for the Salukis (4-6, 0-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Jarrett Hensley added 16 points while shooting 4 for 10 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 7 of 10 from the free-throw line while he also had 11 rebounds. Kennard Davis finished 5 of 10 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Stephen Olowoniyi finished with 24 points for the Screaming Eagles (4-5). Jayland Randall added 22 points and two steals for Southern Indiana. Jack Mielke finished with six points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

