Dibba and Southern Illinois host Northern Iowa

Southern Illinois Salukis (5-7, 0-1 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (7-5, 1-0 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -10.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois visits Northern Iowa after Ali Abdou Dibba scored 27 points in Southern Illinois’ 94-81 loss to the High Point Panthers.

The Panthers are 6-1 on their home court. Northern Iowa is fifth in the MVC with 15.8 assists per game led by Trey Campbell averaging 3.5.

The Salukis are 0-1 in conference matchups. Southern Illinois has a 3-7 record against opponents over .500.

Northern Iowa averages 78.0 points per game, 3.1 more points than the 74.9 Southern Illinois gives up. Southern Illinois averages 8.0 more points per game (74.3) than Northern Iowa gives up to opponents (66.3).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tytan Anderson is scoring 13.3 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Panthers.

Kennard Davis averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Salukis, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 75.3 points, 28.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Salukis: 4-6, averaging 72.6 points, 35.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

