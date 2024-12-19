Dias leads Idaho State against Northern Illinois after 26-point showing

Idaho State Bengals (5-5) at Northern Illinois Huskies (4-5) DeKalb, Illinois; Friday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State takes…

Idaho State Bengals (5-5) at Northern Illinois Huskies (4-5)

DeKalb, Illinois; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State takes on Northern Illinois after Maria Dias scored 26 points in Idaho State’s 67-50 victory over the UMKC Kangaroos.

The Huskies are 1-2 in home games. Northern Illinois is 1-4 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bengals are 1-3 in road games. Idaho State is ninth in the Big Sky scoring 59.2 points per game and is shooting 38.9%.

Northern Illinois makes 44.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Idaho State has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). Idaho State averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Northern Illinois allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooke Stonebraker is scoring 12.8 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Huskies.

Halle Wright is averaging 10.8 points for the Bengals.

