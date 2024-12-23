Deywilk Tavarez scores 30 to lead Charleston past Loyola Chicago 77-68 at Diamond Head Classic

HONOLULU (AP) — Deywilk Tavarez scored 30 points to lead Charleston past Loyola Chicago 77-68 in the consolation bracket of…

HONOLULU (AP) — Deywilk Tavarez scored 30 points to lead Charleston past Loyola Chicago 77-68 in the consolation bracket of the Diamond Head Classic on Monday.

Tavarez shot 9 for 19 (7 for 16 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Cougars (9-3). Derrin Boyd shot 5 for 9 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line and scored 16. Ante Brzovic shot 5 of 13 from the field and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding six rebounds, five assists, and three steals.

Jalen Quinn led the way for the Ramblers (9-3) with 17 points and two steals. Loyola Chicago also got 11 points and two steals from Sheldon Edwards. Miles Rubin finished with 10 points.

Charleston pulled off the victory after an 8-0 second-half run erased a one-point deficit and gave them the lead at 63-56 with 6:33 remaining in the half. Boyd scored 13 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

