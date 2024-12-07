Dexter Akanno scores 16 off bench to lead unbeaten Utah State over Utah Tech 92-62

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Dexter Akanno scored 16 points off the bench and unbeaten Utah State rolled to a 92-62…

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Dexter Akanno scored 16 points off the bench and unbeaten Utah State rolled to a 92-62 victory over Utah Tech on Saturday night.

Akanno shot 5 of 7 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line for the Aggies (9-0). Ian Martinez scored 13 with five assists. Aubin Gateretse had 12 points.

The Trailblazers (2-9) were led by Justin Bieker with 14 points. Tennessee Rainwater added nine points and six rebounds.

Utah State took the lead with 19:43 left in the first half and did not give it up.

