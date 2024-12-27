Detroit Mercy visits Robert Morris following McQueen’s 30-point performance

Detroit Mercy Titans (8-2, 2-0 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (5-7, 1-2 Horizon) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Detroit Mercy Titans (8-2, 2-0 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (5-7, 1-2 Horizon)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy plays Robert Morris after Aaliyah McQueen scored 30 points in Detroit Mercy’s 79-71 victory over the Valparaiso Beacons.

The Colonials are 4-3 in home games. Robert Morris is 2-3 against opponents over .500.

The Titans are 2-0 in Horizon play. Detroit Mercy is third in the Horizon scoring 68.0 points per game and is shooting 41.9%.

Robert Morris is shooting 39.3% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 41.4% Detroit Mercy allows to opponents. Detroit Mercy averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Robert Morris gives up.

The Colonials and Titans match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noa Givon averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 27.3% from beyond the arc.

McQueen is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Titans.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.