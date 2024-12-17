Detroit Mercy visits Northern Kentucky following Dilling’s 22-point game

Detroit Mercy Titans (5-7, 1-1 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (5-6, 1-0 Horizon League) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7…

Detroit Mercy Titans (5-7, 1-1 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (5-6, 1-0 Horizon League)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky faces Detroit Mercy after Josh Dilling scored 22 points in Northern Kentucky’s 71-62 victory against the Norfolk State Spartans.

The Norse have gone 4-2 at home. Northern Kentucky is 3-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.0 turnovers per game.

The Titans are 1-1 in Horizon League play. Detroit Mercy averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 1-2 when winning the turnover battle.

Northern Kentucky averages 70.4 points per game, 4.8 fewer points than the 75.2 Detroit Mercy gives up. Detroit Mercy averages 71.1 points per game, equal to what Northern Kentucky gives up to opponents.

The Norse and Titans meet Wednesday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Robinson is averaging 14.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Norse.

Orlando Lovejoy is averaging 13.5 points, 4.4 assists and 1.8 steals for the Titans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 5-5, averaging 71.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Titans: 4-6, averaging 69.7 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

