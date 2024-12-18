Detroit Mercy visits Dilling and Northern Kentucky

Detroit Mercy Titans (5-7, 1-1 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (5-6, 1-0 Horizon League) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7…

Detroit Mercy Titans (5-7, 1-1 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (5-6, 1-0 Horizon League)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Norse -12.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky hosts Detroit Mercy after Josh Dilling scored 22 points in Northern Kentucky’s 71-62 win against the Norfolk State Spartans.

The Norse are 4-2 in home games. Northern Kentucky is 3-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.0 turnovers per game.

The Titans have gone 1-1 against Horizon League opponents. Detroit Mercy is ninth in the Horizon League scoring 28.8 points per game in the paint led by Orlando Lovejoy averaging 6.0.

Northern Kentucky is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 44.7% Detroit Mercy allows to opponents. Detroit Mercy averages 71.1 points per game, equal to what Northern Kentucky gives up to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Vinson is averaging 13 points, 4.1 assists and 2.4 steals for the Norse.

Emmanuel Kuac is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, while averaging 8.9 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 5-5, averaging 71.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Titans: 4-6, averaging 69.7 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.