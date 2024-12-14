Detroit Mercy Titans travel to the Davidson Wildcats

Detroit Mercy Titans (5-6, 1-1 Horizon League) at Davidson Wildcats (7-2) Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Detroit Mercy Titans (5-6, 1-1 Horizon League) at Davidson Wildcats (7-2)

Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -15; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy visits Davidson for a Division 1 Division matchup Saturday.

The Wildcats are 5-0 on their home court. Davidson scores 77.9 points while outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game.

The Titans are 2-2 on the road. Detroit Mercy ranks third in the Horizon League with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Orlando Lovejoy averaging 3.3.

Davidson’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.8 per game Detroit Mercy gives up. Detroit Mercy averages 72.9 points per game, 0.8 fewer than the 73.7 Davidson gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reed Bailey is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Lovejoy is averaging 14.4 points, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Titans.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

