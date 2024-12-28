Detroit Mercy faces Robert Morris following McQueen’s 30-point outing

Detroit Mercy Titans (8-2, 2-0 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (5-7, 1-2 Horizon) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Detroit Mercy Titans (8-2, 2-0 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (5-7, 1-2 Horizon)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy visits Robert Morris after Aaliyah McQueen scored 30 points in Detroit Mercy’s 79-71 victory over the Valparaiso Beacons.

The Colonials are 4-3 on their home court. Robert Morris has a 3-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Titans are 2-0 against Horizon opponents. Detroit Mercy ranks fourth in the Horizon with 31.5 rebounds per game led by McQueen averaging 6.7.

Robert Morris averages 59.8 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than the 70.2 Detroit Mercy allows. Detroit Mercy averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Robert Morris gives up.

The Colonials and Titans match up Saturday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noa Givon is averaging 10.8 points for the Colonials.

McQueen is averaging 17 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Titans.

