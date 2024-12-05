Detroit Mercy defeats Purdue Fort Wayne 79-78

DETROIT (AP) — Legend Geeter’s 22 points helped Detroit Mercy defeat Purdue Fort Wayne 79-78 on Thursday. Geeter also contributed…

DETROIT (AP) — Legend Geeter’s 22 points helped Detroit Mercy defeat Purdue Fort Wayne 79-78 on Thursday.

Geeter also contributed nine rebounds for the Titans (5-5, 1-0 Horizon League). Orlando Lovejoy scored 18 points while finishing 8 of 15 from the floor and added nine assists. Emmanuel Kuac went 4 of 9 from the field (2 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

Jalen Jackson finished with 17 points, four assists and two steals for the Mastodons (5-4, 0-1). Rasheed Bello added 17 points and four assists. Corey Hadnot II had 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.