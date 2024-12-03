DePaul visits Texas Tech after Williams’ 21-point outing

DePaul Blue Demons (7-0) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-1) Lubbock, Texas; Wednesday, 9:15 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech…

DePaul Blue Demons (7-0) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-1)

Lubbock, Texas; Wednesday, 9:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech hosts DePaul after Darrion Williams scored 21 points in Texas Tech’s 89-64 victory against the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Red Raiders have gone 5-0 at home. Texas Tech ranks fifth in the Big 12 with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by JT Toppin averaging 4.6.

The Blue Demons play their first true road game after going 7-0 to begin the season. DePaul ranks ninth in college basketball with 20.3 assists per game led by Conor Enright averaging 7.1.

Texas Tech makes 51.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 14.4 percentage points higher than DePaul has allowed to its opponents (37.5%). DePaul averages 12.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 6.0 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Texas Tech gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toppin is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 11.0 rebounds for the Red Raiders.

Isaiah Rivera averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Demons, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 46.3% from beyond the arc.

