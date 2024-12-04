DePaul visits Texas Tech after Williams’ 21-point game

DePaul Blue Demons (7-0) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-1) Lubbock, Texas; Wednesday, 9:15 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red…

DePaul Blue Demons (7-0) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-1)

Lubbock, Texas; Wednesday, 9:15 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Raiders -15; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech plays DePaul after Darrion Williams scored 21 points in Texas Tech’s 89-64 victory against the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Red Raiders have gone 5-0 at home. Texas Tech ranks fifth in the Big 12 in rebounding averaging 35.9 rebounds. JT Toppin leads the Red Raiders with 11.0 boards.

The Blue Demons play their first true road game after going 7-0 to begin the season. DePaul is fourth in the Big East with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by David Skogman averaging 1.7.

Texas Tech averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game, 4.4 more made shots than the 5.7 per game DePaul gives up. DePaul averages 12.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 6.0 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Texas Tech gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toppin is shooting 58.0% and averaging 18.6 points for the Red Raiders.

Isaiah Rivera is averaging 14.9 points for the Blue Demons.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

