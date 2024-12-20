DePaul visits Barnhizer and Northwestern

DePaul Blue Demons (8-3, 0-2 Big East) at Northwestern Wildcats (8-3, 1-1 Big Ten) Evanston, Illinois; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

DePaul Blue Demons (8-3, 0-2 Big East) at Northwestern Wildcats (8-3, 1-1 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern hosts DePaul after Brooks Barnhizer scored 20 points in Northwestern’s 71-60 win against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Wildcats have gone 6-0 at home. Northwestern ranks ninth in the Big Ten in rebounding averaging 33.0 rebounds. Nick Martinelli leads the Wildcats with 6.3 boards.

The Blue Demons are 0-2 in road games. DePaul ranks eighth in the Big East with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by David Skogman averaging 1.5.

Northwestern’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game DePaul allows. DePaul averages 12.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.7 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Northwestern allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martinelli is averaging 20.4 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Jacob Meyer is averaging 14.4 points for the Blue Demons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 71.1 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Blue Demons: 7-3, averaging 81.3 points, 35.4 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.