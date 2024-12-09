DePaul takes on Providence, aims for 8th straight home win

Providence Friars (6-4) at DePaul Blue Demons (7-1) Chicago; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: DePaul will try to keep…

Providence Friars (6-4) at DePaul Blue Demons (7-1)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul will try to keep its seven-game home win streak intact when the Blue Demons take on Providence.

The Blue Demons have gone 7-0 in home games. DePaul is sixth in college basketball with 19.8 assists per game led by Conor Enright averaging 7.4.

The Friars are 0-1 on the road. Providence is eighth in the Big East scoring 27.4 points per game in the paint led by Bryce Hopkins averaging 8.0.

DePaul averages 84.8 points, 21.0 more per game than the 63.8 Providence allows. Providence has shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points greater than the 39.0% shooting opponents of DePaul have averaged.

The Blue Demons and Friars face off Tuesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Meyer is shooting 47.0% and averaging 14.6 points for the Blue Demons.

Jayden Pierre averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Friars, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

