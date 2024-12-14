DePaul rolls in second half, defeats Wichita State 91-72

CHICAGO (AP) — Jacob Meyer scored 23 points as DePaul beat Wichita State 91-72 on Saturday. Meyer shot 6 of…

CHICAGO (AP) — Jacob Meyer scored 23 points as DePaul beat Wichita State 91-72 on Saturday.

Meyer shot 6 of 9 from the field, including 4 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 7 from the line for the Blue Demons (8-2). CJ Gunn scored 22 points, shooting 9 for 12, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc. Isaiah Rivera shot 6 for 11, including 5 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 17 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Harlond Beverly led the Shockers (8-2) in scoring, finishing with 14 points. Xavier Bell added 14 points for Wichita State. Quincy Ballard also had 12 points.

Rivera scored 14 points in the first half and DePaul went into halftime trailing 47-42. Meyer led DePaul with 14 points in the second half and the Blue Demons outscored Wichita State by 24 points over the final half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

