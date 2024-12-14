DePaul plays Wichita State after Skogman’s 22-point game

Wichita State Shockers (8-1) at DePaul Blue Demons (7-2, 0-1 Big East) Chicago; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Wichita State Shockers (8-1) at DePaul Blue Demons (7-2, 0-1 Big East)

Chicago; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Demons -3.5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul hosts Wichita State after David Skogman scored 22 points in DePaul’s 70-63 overtime loss to the Providence Friars.

The Blue Demons have gone 7-1 in home games. DePaul ranks seventh in the Big East with 31.1 points per game in the paint led by N.J. Benson averaging 4.7.

The Shockers have gone 1-0 away from home. Wichita State ranks sixth in the AAC allowing 72.2 points while holding opponents to 40.9% shooting.

DePaul averages 82.3 points, 10.1 more per game than the 72.2 Wichita State allows. Wichita State has shot at a 45.0% rate from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 39.6% shooting opponents of DePaul have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Meyer is scoring 14.3 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Blue Demons.

Justin Hill is averaging 14.6 points and 3.6 assists for the Shockers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.