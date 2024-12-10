DePaul plays conference rival Providence

Providence Friars (6-4) at DePaul Blue Demons (7-1) Chicago; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Demons -1.5; over/under…

Providence Friars (6-4) at DePaul Blue Demons (7-1)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Demons -1.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jayden Pierre and Providence take on Jacob Meyer and DePaul in Big East play Tuesday.

The Blue Demons have gone 7-0 in home games. DePaul is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Friars are 0-1 in road games. Providence averages 70.6 points and has outscored opponents by 6.8 points per game.

DePaul averages 12.5 made 3-pointers per game, 7.0 more made shots than the 5.5 per game Providence allows. Providence averages 70.6 points per game, 4.8 more than the 65.8 DePaul gives up.

The Blue Demons and Friars face off Tuesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meyer is shooting 47.0% and averaging 14.6 points for the Blue Demons.

Pierre is shooting 48.4% and averaging 12.9 points for the Friars.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.