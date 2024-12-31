DePaul hosts No. 11 UConn following Karaban’s 21-point game

UConn Huskies (10-3, 2-0 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (9-4, 0-2 Big East) Chicago; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UConn Huskies (10-3, 2-0 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (9-4, 0-2 Big East)

Chicago; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 UConn takes on DePaul after Alex Karaban scored 21 points in UConn’s 78-74 victory over the Butler Bulldogs.

The Blue Demons are 9-1 in home games. DePaul is 26th in college basketball averaging 11.6 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 38.9% from downtown. Jacob Meyer leads the team averaging 2.5 makes while shooting 43.2% from 3-point range.

The Huskies are 2-0 in Big East play. UConn leads the Big East with 19.8 assists. Hassan Diarra leads the Huskies with 6.2.

DePaul scores 80.1 points, 12.6 more per game than the 67.5 UConn allows. UConn averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.0 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game DePaul gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Conor Enright is averaging 7.4 points and 7.1 assists for the Blue Demons.

Karaban is shooting 47.6% and averaging 16.5 points for the Huskies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 6-4, averaging 77.4 points, 34.5 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Huskies: 7-3, averaging 81.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

