DePaul hosts Loyola (MD) following Ilic’s 22-point showing

The Associated Press

December 28, 2024, 3:40 AM

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (5-5) at DePaul Blue Demons (8-4, 0-2 Big East)

Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Demons -17; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) visits DePaul after Milos Ilic scored 22 points in Loyola (MD)’s 76-68 loss to the Hampton Pirates.

The Blue Demons have gone 8-1 in home games. DePaul ranks fourth in the Big East in rebounding with 34.7 rebounds. David Skogman leads the Blue Demons with 6.5 boards.

The Greyhounds are 3-3 in road games. Loyola (MD) is 1-2 in one-possession games.

DePaul averages 12.2 made 3-pointers per game, 6.9 more made shots than the 5.3 per game Loyola (MD) gives up. Loyola (MD) has shot at a 42.5% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points fewer than the 43.0% shooting opponents of DePaul have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Meyer is averaging 14.7 points for the Blue Demons.

Ilic is averaging 14.8 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Greyhounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

