DePaul faces Southern after Allen’s 21-point game

Southern Jaguars (2-9) at DePaul Blue Demons (4-8)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul plays Southern after Jorie Allen scored 21 points in DePaul’s 80-61 loss to the UNLV Rebels.

The Blue Demons have gone 3-3 at home. DePaul ranks third in the Big East with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Allen averaging 3.3.

The Jaguars are 0-7 on the road. Southern is 2-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

DePaul is shooting 37.4% from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points lower than the 43.6% Southern allows to opponents. Southern’s 32.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 12.5 percentage points lower than DePaul has allowed to its opponents (45.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Allen is scoring 19.0 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Blue Demons.

Aniya Gourdine is shooting 35.2% and averaging 10.4 points for the Jaguars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 3-7, averaging 63.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Jaguars: 2-8, averaging 55.8 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 33.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

