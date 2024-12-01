DePaul faces SIU-Edwardsville, aims to break home slide

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-4) at DePaul Blue Demons (2-5) Chicago; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: DePaul is looking to stop…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-4) at DePaul Blue Demons (2-5)

Chicago; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul is looking to stop its four-game home slide with a win over SIU-Edwardsville.

The Blue Demons are 1-2 on their home court. DePaul is 2-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.3 turnovers per game.

The Cougars have gone 0-2 away from home. SIU-Edwardsville ranks fifth in the OVC with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Ava Gugliuzza averaging 3.6.

DePaul’s average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game SIU-Edwardsville allows. SIU-Edwardsville averages 62.0 points per game, 13.7 fewer points than the 75.7 DePaul allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorie Allen is scoring 18.7 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Blue Demons.

Brianna Wooldridge is scoring 10.8 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Cougars.

