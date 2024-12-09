Denver visits Garzon and Colorado

Denver Pioneers (4-4) at Colorado Buffaloes (8-2) Boulder, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Colorado faces Denver after Lior…

Denver Pioneers (4-4) at Colorado Buffaloes (8-2)

Boulder, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado faces Denver after Lior Garzon scored 20 points in Colorado’s 76-59 victory against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Buffaloes have gone 5-1 in home games. Colorado is seventh in the Big 12 with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Sara-Rose Smith averaging 1.9.

The Pioneers are 0-3 on the road. Denver is seventh in the Summit scoring 63.5 points per game and is shooting 38.6%.

Colorado scores 74.2 points, 14.7 more per game than the 59.5 Denver allows. Denver has shot at a 38.6% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points less than the 39.8% shooting opponents of Colorado have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garzon is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Buffaloes.

Jojo Jones is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 8.5 rebounds for the Pioneers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.