Denver takes on Sacramento State after Shogbonyo’s 20-point showing

Sacramento State Hornets (2-5) at Denver Pioneers (3-6)

Denver; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver hosts Sacramento State after Nicholas Shogbonyo scored 20 points in Denver’s 101-90 overtime loss to the Portland Pilots.

The Pioneers have gone 3-0 at home. Denver has a 2-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Hornets are 1-3 in road games. Sacramento State is second in the Big Sky with 15.6 assists per game led by Bailey Nunn averaging 3.6.

Denver averages 74.0 points, 8.1 more per game than the 65.9 Sacramento State gives up. Sacramento State averages 69.4 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than the 80.1 Denver gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Addo-Ankrah is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, while averaging 8.7 points.

Jacob Holt is averaging 14.7 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Hornets.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

