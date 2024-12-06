Denver takes on Portland State, aims for 4th straight home win

Portland State Vikings (3-3) at Denver Pioneers (3-4) Denver; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Denver hosts Portland State aiming…

Portland State Vikings (3-3) at Denver Pioneers (3-4)

Denver; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver hosts Portland State aiming to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Pioneers have gone 3-1 at home. Denver is eighth in the Summit with 6.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Angelina Robles averaging 1.6.

The Vikings are 1-1 in road games. Portland State has a 1-2 record against teams above .500.

Denver averages 64.4 points per game, 2.9 more points than the 61.5 Portland State allows. Portland State averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Denver allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emma Smith is shooting 26.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, while averaging 11.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and two steals.

Rhema Ogele is scoring 11.0 points per game and averaging 7.8 rebounds for the Vikings.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

