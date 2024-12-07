Denver takes home win streak into matchup with Portland State

Portland State Vikings (3-3) at Denver Pioneers (3-4) Denver; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Denver will try to keep…

Portland State Vikings (3-3) at Denver Pioneers (3-4)

Denver; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Pioneers play Portland State.

The Pioneers are 3-1 in home games. Denver is ninth in the Summit in rebounding averaging 30.0 rebounds. Jojo Jones leads the Pioneers with 8.6 boards.

The Vikings are 1-1 in road games. Portland State gives up 61.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.0 points per game.

Denver is shooting 38.9% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 37.8% Portland State allows to opponents. Portland State averages 59.5 points per game, 2.6 fewer than the 62.1 Denver gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emma Smith averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 26.5% from beyond the arc.

Alaya Fitzgerald is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, while averaging 10.5 points and 3.3 assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

