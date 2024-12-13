Denver puts home win streak on the line against Northern Colorado

Northern Colorado Bears (7-2) at Denver Pioneers (4-5) Denver; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Denver will try to keep…

Northern Colorado Bears (7-2) at Denver Pioneers (4-5)

Denver; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Pioneers play Northern Colorado.

The Pioneers are 4-1 in home games. Denver is ninth in the Summit in rebounding averaging 30.0 rebounds. Jojo Jones leads the Pioneers with 8.2 boards.

The Bears are 2-1 in road games. Northern Colorado scores 78.9 points and has outscored opponents by 22.5 points per game.

Denver averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 5.0 per game Northern Colorado gives up. Northern Colorado averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Denver gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is shooting 40.6% and averaging 19.2 points for the Pioneers.

Aniah Hall is shooting 48.1% and averaging 12.0 points for the Bears.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

