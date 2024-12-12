Denver plays Northern Colorado, seeks 5th straight home win

Northern Colorado Bears (7-2) at Denver Pioneers (4-5) Denver; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Denver will try to keep…

Northern Colorado Bears (7-2) at Denver Pioneers (4-5)

Denver; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Pioneers face Northern Colorado.

The Pioneers are 4-1 in home games. Denver is sixth in the Summit with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Angelina Robles averaging 1.6.

The Bears are 2-1 on the road. Northern Colorado ranks fourth in the Big Sky with 33.7 rebounds per game led by Tatum West averaging 7.6.

Denver averages 63.2 points, 6.8 more per game than the 56.4 Northern Colorado gives up. Northern Colorado averages 17.3 more points per game (78.9) than Denver allows (61.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jojo Jones is shooting 40.6% and averaging 19.2 points for the Pioneers.

Aniah Hall is scoring 12.0 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Bears.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

