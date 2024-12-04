Denver Pioneers play the Idaho State Bengals, seek 4th straight victory

Denver Pioneers (3-3) at Idaho State Bengals (3-5) Pocatello, Idaho; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Denver will look to…

Denver Pioneers (3-3) at Idaho State Bengals (3-5)

Pocatello, Idaho; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver will look to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Pioneers take on Idaho State.

The Bengals have gone 2-1 in home games. Idaho State is sixth in the Big Sky at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 65.3 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

The Pioneers are 0-2 on the road. Denver is seventh in the Summit with 7.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Angelina Robles averaging 1.8.

Idaho State averages 56.5 points per game, 3.8 fewer points than the 60.3 Denver gives up. Denver averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Idaho State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Halle Wright is shooting 42.1% and averaging 10.9 points for the Bengals.

Emma Smith averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 24.4% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

