Denver Pioneers play the Idaho State Bengals, look for 4th straight victory

Denver Pioneers (3-3) at Idaho State Bengals (3-5)

Pocatello, Idaho; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver will try to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over Idaho State.

The Bengals are 2-1 on their home court. Idaho State is 2-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Pioneers have gone 0-2 away from home. Denver scores 65.0 points while outscoring opponents by 4.7 points per game.

Idaho State scores 56.5 points per game, 3.8 fewer points than the 60.3 Denver gives up. Denver averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Idaho State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Halle Wright is scoring 10.9 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Bengals.

Jojo Jones is shooting 43.9% and averaging 20.7 points for the Pioneers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

