Denver hosts Reynolds and Northern Colorado

Northern Colorado Bears (7-5) at Denver Pioneers (6-8)

Denver; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -7.5; over/under is 156

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado visits Denver after Langston Reynolds scored 23 points in Northern Colorado’s 81-76 victory against the Air Force Falcons.

The Pioneers are 5-0 on their home court. Denver ranks ninth in the Summit League in rebounding with 27.4 rebounds. Nicholas Shogbonyo leads the Pioneers with 4.9 boards.

The Bears have gone 1-4 away from home. Northern Colorado averages 83.2 points and has outscored opponents by 7.9 points per game.

Denver averages 75.8 points per game, 0.5 more points than the 75.3 Northern Colorado allows. Northern Colorado averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Denver gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Addo-Ankrah averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, scoring 9.7 points while shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc.

Zack Bloch is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 9.2 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 4-6, averaging 75.1 points, 26.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 83.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

