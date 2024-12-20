Denver hosts Northern Colorado after Reynolds’ 23-point performance

Northern Colorado Bears (7-5) at Denver Pioneers (6-8) Denver; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado faces Denver after…

Northern Colorado Bears (7-5) at Denver Pioneers (6-8)

Denver; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado faces Denver after Langston Reynolds scored 23 points in Northern Colorado’s 81-76 win over the Air Force Falcons.

The Pioneers have gone 5-0 in home games. Denver ranks seventh in the Summit League with 7.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Carr averaging 2.8.

The Bears are 1-4 on the road. Northern Colorado has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Denver is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 45.6% Northern Colorado allows to opponents. Northern Colorado averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Denver allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeAndre Craig is averaging 13.3 points and 3.4 assists for the Pioneers.

Zack Bloch is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 9.2 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 4-6, averaging 75.1 points, 26.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 83.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

