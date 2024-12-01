Denver faces Portland on 3-game skid

Denver Pioneers (3-5) at Portland Pilots (2-5) Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pilots -6.5; over/under is…

Denver Pioneers (3-5) at Portland Pilots (2-5)

Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pilots -6.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Denver comes into the matchup with Portland as losers of three straight games.

The Pilots have gone 1-1 at home. Portland has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pioneers are 0-3 in road games. Denver is 2-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Portland scores 68.1 points per game, 9.4 fewer points than the 77.5 Denver gives up. Denver averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.4 fewer made shots on average than the 11.7 per game Portland gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: A.Rapp is shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Pilots, while averaging 11.9 points and 6.7 rebounds.

Nicholas Shogbonyo is averaging 12 points for the Pioneers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

