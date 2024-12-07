Denver beats Portland State 68-67

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Isaiah Addo-Ankrah scored 21 points and Denver beat Portland State 68-67 on Saturday night. Addo-Ankrah shot…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Isaiah Addo-Ankrah scored 21 points and Denver beat Portland State 68-67 on Saturday night.

Addo-Ankrah shot 7 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Pioneers (5-6). Nicholas Shogbonyo scored 19 points while going 6 of 12 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 5 for 6 from the line and added six rebounds. DeAndre Craig shot 5 for 17, including 0 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Jaylin Henderson led the way for the Vikings (4-5) with 16 points. Terri Miller Jr. added 14 points and seven rebounds for Portland State. Shane Nowell had 12 points.

Denver trailed by two at halftime and trailed throughout the second half until Pedro Lopez-Sanvicente’s dunk gave the Pioneers a 64-63 lead with 2 minutes remaining in the game.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

