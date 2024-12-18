Dent scores 40 as New Mexico beats VCU 78-71

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Donovan Dent finished with 40 points for New Mexico in a 78-71 victory over VCU on…

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Donovan Dent finished with 40 points for New Mexico in a 78-71 victory over VCU on Wednesday night.

Dent added five rebounds for the Lobos (9-3). Nelly Junior Joseph scored 15 points while shooting 5 of 11 from the field and 5 for 8 from the line and added 11 rebounds. Mustapha Amzil shot 5 of 12 from the field and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points, while adding eight rebounds.

The Rams (9-3) were led by Max Shulga, who recorded 20 points and two steals. Phillip Russell added 13 points for VCU. Joe Bamisile also had 12 points and two steals. The Rams broke a five-game winning streak with the loss.

New Mexico took the lead with 11:11 to go in the first half and never looked back. The score was 37-30 at halftime, with Dent racking up 15 points. Dent scored 25 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead New Mexico to a seven-point victory.

NEXT UP

New Mexico’s next game is Saturday against Colorado State on the road, and VCU hosts William & Mary on Sunday.

