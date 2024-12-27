Dent leads New Mexico against Colorado State

New Mexico Lobos (9-3, 1-0 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (7-5, 1-0 MWC) Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

New Mexico Lobos (9-3, 1-0 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (7-5, 1-0 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lobos -1.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico visits Colorado State after Donovan Dent scored 40 points in New Mexico’s 78-71 victory over the VCU Rams.

The Rams are 5-1 in home games. Colorado State is eighth in the MWC with 31.0 points per game in the paint led by Nique Clifford averaging 6.2.

The Lobos have gone 1-0 against MWC opponents. New Mexico is sixth in college basketball scoring 43.0 points per game in the paint led by Dent averaging 10.2.

Colorado State is shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 44.8% New Mexico allows to opponents. New Mexico averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Colorado State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clifford is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 10.7 rebounds for the Rams.

Dent is averaging 19.6 points and 7.3 assists for the Lobos.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 3.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Lobos: 7-3, averaging 88.1 points, 36.2 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 10.2 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.