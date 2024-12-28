Dent leads New Mexico against Colorado State after 40-point game

New Mexico Lobos (9-3, 1-0 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (7-5, 1-0 MWC) Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

New Mexico Lobos (9-3, 1-0 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (7-5, 1-0 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -1; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico visits Colorado State after Donovan Dent scored 40 points in New Mexico’s 78-71 victory over the VCU Rams.

The Rams have gone 5-1 at home. Colorado State averages 73.3 points while outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game.

The Lobos have gone 1-0 against MWC opponents. New Mexico is second in the MWC with 17.8 assists per game led by Dent averaging 7.3.

Colorado State’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game New Mexico gives up. New Mexico averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Colorado State allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nique Clifford is shooting 49.3% and averaging 16.3 points for the Rams.

Dent is scoring 19.6 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists for the Lobos.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 3.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Lobos: 7-3, averaging 88.1 points, 36.2 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 10.2 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.