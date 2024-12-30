Dent and the New Mexico Lobos visit conference foe Fresno State

New Mexico Lobos (10-3, 2-0 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (4-9, 0-2 MWC) Fresno, California; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

New Mexico Lobos (10-3, 2-0 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (4-9, 0-2 MWC)

Fresno, California; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Dent and New Mexico visit Mykell Robinson and Fresno State in MWC action.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-2 at home. Fresno State is 1-7 against opponents over .500.

The Lobos are 2-0 against MWC opponents. New Mexico leads the MWC scoring 18.2 fast break points per game.

Fresno State is shooting 40.0% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points lower than the 44.8% New Mexico allows to opponents. New Mexico has shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, the same as opponents of Fresno State have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Lobos face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Price is averaging 9.2 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Dent is shooting 49.2% and averaging 19.2 points for the Lobos.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 73.4 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points per game.

Lobos: 7-3, averaging 85.7 points, 35.6 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

