Delonnie Hunt rallies Richmond to 66-61 victory over George Washington

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Delonnie Hunt scored the final six points of the game at the free-throw line in the final 24 seconds and Richmond rallied to beat George Washington 66-61 on Tuesday night.

Hunt also had six steals for the Spiders (6-8, 1-0 Atlantic 10 Conference). Dusan Neskovic added 17 points.

Gerald Drumgoole Jr. led the Revolutionaries (11-3, 0-1) with 27 points. Darren Buchanan Jr. added 11 points and nine rebounds for George Washington. Trey Moss finished with 11 points.

Richmond went into the half leading George Washington 29-21. Hunt scored 14 points in the second half.

