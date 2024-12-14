Delaware State faces LIU, looks to end 3-game skid

Delaware State Hornets (3-7) at Long Island Sharks (2-8) New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State is…

Delaware State Hornets (3-7) at Long Island Sharks (2-8)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State is looking to break its three-game losing streak with a victory over LIU.

The Sharks have gone 2-3 in home games. LIU ranks sixth in the NEC with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Shanaii Gamble averaging 2.0.

The Hornets are 0-5 on the road. Delaware State has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

LIU scores 50.4 points per game, 20.0 fewer points than the 70.4 Delaware State allows. Delaware State’s 35.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.8 percentage points lower than LIU has given up to its opponents (47.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Sirviva Legions is shooting 40.0% and averaging 11.5 points for the Sharks.

Mahogany Cottingham is shooting 40.2% and averaging 14.5 points for the Hornets.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.