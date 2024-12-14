Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Delaware State faces LIU,…

Delaware State faces LIU, looks to end 3-game skid

The Associated Press

December 14, 2024, 3:43 AM

Delaware State Hornets (3-7) at Long Island Sharks (2-8)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State is looking to break its three-game losing streak with a victory over LIU.

The Sharks have gone 2-3 in home games. LIU ranks sixth in the NEC with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Shanaii Gamble averaging 2.0.

The Hornets are 0-5 on the road. Delaware State has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

LIU scores 50.4 points per game, 20.0 fewer points than the 70.4 Delaware State allows. Delaware State’s 35.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.8 percentage points lower than LIU has given up to its opponents (47.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Sirviva Legions is shooting 40.0% and averaging 11.5 points for the Sharks.

Mahogany Cottingham is shooting 40.2% and averaging 14.5 points for the Hornets.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up