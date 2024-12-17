Degenhart’s 19 lead Boise State over Texas Southern 82-51

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Tyson Degenhart scored 19 points as Boise State beat Texas Southern 82-51 on Tuesday night. Degenhart…

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Tyson Degenhart scored 19 points as Boise State beat Texas Southern 82-51 on Tuesday night.

Degenhart added 10 rebounds for the Broncos (8-3). Andrew Meadow shot 5 for 13 (4 for 11 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line to add 18 points. O’Mar Stanley had 11 points and shot 5 of 6 from the field and 1 for 6 from the line.

The Tigers (1-9) were led in scoring by Kavion McClain, who finished with 15 points. Jaylin Jackson-Posey added six points for Texas Southern. Jaylen Wysinger also had six points.

Boise State took the lead with 16:15 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. Degenhart led their team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 36-27 at the break.

Boise State extended its lead to 71-37 during the second half, fueled by a 20-3 scoring run.

Boise State hosts Air Force and Texas Southern visits Abilene Christian, both on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.