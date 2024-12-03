Degenhart scores 21 as Boise State takes down Utah Tech 87-64

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Tyson Degenhart’s 21 points helped Boise State defeat Utah Tech 87-64 on Tuesday night. Degenhart had…

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Tyson Degenhart’s 21 points helped Boise State defeat Utah Tech 87-64 on Tuesday night.

Degenhart had six rebounds for the Broncos (6-2). Andrew Meadow scored 14 points and added eight rebounds. Dylan Anderson shot 5 of 11 from the field and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Justin Bieker finished with 10 points for the Trailblazers (2-8). Noa Gonsalves added 10 points for Utah Tech.

Boise State took the lead with 18:22 left in the first half and did not give it up. Degenhart led their team in scoring with 15 points in the first half to help put them up 48-31 at the break. Boise State pulled away with a 14-2 run in the second half to extend a 17-point lead to 29 points. They outscored Utah Tech by six points in the final half, as Anderson led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

