Deen’s 19 help Bradley defeat San Francisco 66-64

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Duke Deen had 19 points in Bradley’s 66-64 win against San Francisco on Wednesday night.

Deen had seven rebounds for the Braves (9-2). Zek Montgomery scored 12 points while going 4 of 9 (3 for 3 from 3-point range). Darius Hannah shot 3 of 11 from the field and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

The Dons (9-3) were led by Marcus Williams, who recorded 18 points and seven rebounds. Malik Thomas added 14 points and three steals for San Francisco. Ryan Beasley also put up 11 points. The Dons ended a five-game winning streak with the loss.

Almar Atlason scored six points in the first half and Bradley went into the break trailing 27-25. Deen scored 17 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Bradley to a two-point victory. The Braves led by five before USF’s Thomas hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

