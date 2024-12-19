DeChent leads New Hampshire against Pittsburgh after 26-point outing

New Hampshire Wildcats (5-5) at Pittsburgh Panthers (6-6, 0-1 ACC) Pittsburgh; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire faces…

New Hampshire Wildcats (5-5) at Pittsburgh Panthers (6-6, 0-1 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire faces Pittsburgh after Eva DeChent scored 26 points in New Hampshire’s 60-59 loss to the Army Black Knights.

The Panthers have gone 5-2 at home. Pittsburgh is 3-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.8 turnovers per game.

The Wildcats are 3-3 on the road. New Hampshire is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Pittsburgh’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game New Hampshire allows. New Hampshire averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Pittsburgh gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khadija Faye is shooting 50.8% and averaging 18.1 points for the Panthers.

DeChent is averaging 19.5 points and 1.5 steals for the Wildcats.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

