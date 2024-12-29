De La Rosa and Columbia host Rutgers

Columbia Lions (11-1) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (7-5, 1-1 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Monday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Columbia Lions (11-1) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (7-5, 1-1 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia takes on Rutgers after Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa scored 27 points in Columbia’s 85-72 victory over the Fairfield Stags.

The Scarlet Knights are 6-0 in home games. Rutgers has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

The Lions are 3-1 in road games. Columbia averages 83.3 points while outscoring opponents by 16.2 points per game.

Rutgers averages 78.8 points, 11.7 more per game than the 67.1 Columbia allows. Columbia averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Rutgers gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Harper averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Scarlet Knights, scoring 23.3 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc.

De La Rosa is scoring 19.6 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 5-5, averaging 79.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Lions: 9-1, averaging 82.9 points, 36.7 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

