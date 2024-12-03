Dayton wins 77-69 against Western Michigan

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Enoch Cheeks scored 23 points as Dayton beat Western Michigan 77-69 on Tuesday night. Cheeks had…

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Enoch Cheeks scored 23 points as Dayton beat Western Michigan 77-69 on Tuesday night.

Cheeks had eight rebounds for the Flyers (7-2). Nate Santos scored 15 points while shooting 6 for 10, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc and added five rebounds. Posh Alexander had 12 points and shot 2 for 5 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line.

Owen Lobsinger led the way for the Broncos (3-5) with 24 points. Markhi Strickland added 19 points and two steals for Western Michigan. Brandon Muntu had eight points.

Cheeks scored 13 points in the first half and Dayton went into the break trailing 35-32. Dayton pulled off the victory after a 13-2 second-half run erased a six-point deficit and gave them the lead at 53-48 with 9:47 remaining in the half. Santos scored 11 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

