Dayton hosts La Salle following Vahlberg Fasasi’s 21-point game

La Salle Explorers (8-5, 0-1 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (10-3)

Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -17.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle visits Dayton after Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi scored 21 points in La Salle’s 108-48 win against the Immaculata Mighty Macs.

The Flyers have gone 9-0 at home. Dayton is sixth in the A-10 in team defense, giving up 67.2 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

The Explorers are 1-2 on the road. La Salle is seventh in the A-10 scoring 34.2 points per game in the paint led by Eric Acker averaging 6.0.

Dayton’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game La Salle gives up. La Salle has shot at a 43.7% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points above the 41.9% shooting opponents of Dayton have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Santos is shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Flyers, while averaging 13.8 points and 5.7 rebounds.

Corey McKeithan is averaging 16.7 points for the Explorers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 7-3, averaging 76.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Explorers: 5-5, averaging 78.4 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

