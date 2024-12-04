Dayton hosts Gonzalez and Miami (OH)

Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-2) at Dayton Flyers (5-3) Dayton, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) faces Dayton…

Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-2) at Dayton Flyers (5-3)

Dayton, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) faces Dayton after Enjulina Gonzalez scored 22 points in Miami (OH)’s 79-60 loss to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

The Flyers are 5-0 in home games. Dayton ranks seventh in the A-10 with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Arianna Smith averaging 3.4.

The RedHawks are 0-2 in road games. Miami (OH) ranks second in the MAC shooting 35.4% from 3-point range.

Dayton is shooting 40.1% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 41.2% Miami (OH) allows to opponents. Miami (OH) has shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points greater than the 38.1% shooting opponents of Dayton have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ivy Wolf is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Flyers, while averaging 17.4 points.

Amber Tretter is shooting 65.1% and averaging 13.3 points for the RedHawks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.