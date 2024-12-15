Dayton Flyers to play the Central Michigan Chippewas Sunday

Central Michigan Chippewas (3-6) at Dayton Flyers (5-4) Dayton, Ohio; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan heads to…

Central Michigan Chippewas (3-6) at Dayton Flyers (5-4)

Dayton, Ohio; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan heads to Dayton for a Division 1 Division matchup Sunday.

The Flyers have gone 5-1 in home games. Dayton ranks second in the A-10 in rebounding averaging 36.3 rebounds. Arianna Smith paces the Flyers with 7.8 boards.

The Chippewas are 1-2 in road games. Central Michigan is fourth in the MAC with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Jess Lawson averaging 7.3.

Dayton is shooting 38.7% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 40.5% Central Michigan allows to opponents. Central Michigan’s 36.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than Dayton has allowed to its opponents (38.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ivy Wolf is shooting 41.3% and averaging 16.7 points for the Flyers.

Jayda Mosley is shooting 30.2% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Chippewas, while averaging 4.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.