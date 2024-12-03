Dawson and Marshall host Morehead State

Morehead State Eagles (3-4) at Marshall Thundering Herd (4-3) Huntington, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Marshall hosts…

Morehead State Eagles (3-4) at Marshall Thundering Herd (4-3)

Huntington, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall hosts Morehead State after Mikal Dawson scored 28 points in Marshall’s 90-82 loss to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

The Thundering Herd have gone 4-1 at home. Marshall has a 2-2 record against opponents over .500.

The Eagles are 1-3 on the road. Morehead State is 1-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.6 turnovers per game.

Marshall scores 77.0 points per game, 4.9 more points than the 72.1 Morehead State allows. Morehead State has shot at a 41.8% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point below the 42.8% shooting opponents of Marshall have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dawson averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Thundering Herd, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc.

Kenny White Jr. is shooting 53.2% and averaging 15.7 points for the Eagles.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

